VENEZUELA: Westerners have lost the ability to reason! (PART 5), by Luís Garcia

Freedom of expression and propaganda

Let us begin with pathetic propaganda that only very well indoctrinated Western sheep-like humans can swallow: Nicolás Maduro threatens to kill US troops if they invade Venezuela!



This is really how stupid the MSM propaganda machine really is. Can you imagine any country on earth saying "we wouldn't harm a hair on an invading force's head! Please invade we'll lie back and think of England!" So absurd! Such raw, infantile propaganda!https://t.co/TZOUXMN12n — Daniel McAdams (@DanielLMcAdams) February 9, 2019

What a simplistic propaganda, only for those who really have lost the ability to reason, isn't it?

First of all, why manipulate the reader's emotions with an intentionally poorly chosen picture, showing an upset and mad Maduro, so that the (fallacious) idea of a crazy man can be injected in people's minds? Those that are supposedly right and are the owners of the absolute truth, should not need to use such low blows!

Second: really? Do you want me to accept that, if the criminal and terrorist US invades yet another country, we must blame the victim (Venezuela) and not the aggressor (USA), in case they kill enemy soldiers? Come on, if that happens, it will only be a natural consequence of the imperial aggression against Venezuela!

Yes, they will die! More the better! All of them, if possible! And it will not only be the Venezuelan military forces that will resist and kill the aggressors, but also an entire nation proud of its sovereignty, in love with its freedom, well informed and fully committed!

What a hell, how can "journalists" change the timeline of events like they just did here, voluntarily inverting the natural order of (criminal) action first and (legitimate) reaction later? They are just trying to create one more simplistic and fallacious reason to denigrate Maduro! And westerners buy it!

Dear Western "journalists", why don't you try do the same about World War II and start blaming half of Europe for having killed the Nazi invaders?

Why don't you try do the same and blame Vietnam or Laos for having been savagely destroyed and slaughtered by the United States?

Why don't you try blame the Africans for having been enslaved, traded and killed by the Portuguese or the British?

*

More propaganda. What can we say about the cheap silly propaganda produced by those who have lost the ability to reason and dare to call "dictatorship" to one of the most democratic nations on Earth? And that dare to disrespect the democratic electoral process (read: popular will)? And that don't know how to add and subtract two-digit numbers? There's no need to say more, just look at the figures (being aware that the Venezuelan elections are among the ones that systematically receive the highest numbers of accredited international observers, including many from the US and the EU, whose observations ever never detected any serious problem):

More propaganda. Look at what Western MSM produce to deceive the minds of those who also have lost the ability to reason and became submissive jellyfish-like humans. Look at the despicable AFP (a French "news agency", a propaganda tool based in the French Terrorist State; yes terrorist, because it terrorizes millions in Africa, in the Middle East and in the rest of the world; and do not ask me to be politically correct because this very same French Terrorist State mistakenly uses the same term to attack Iran or Syria!), also producing ignoble anti-Venezuela propaganda. Do these AFP journalistic vampires think that Venezuela has no right to protect its borders from Western Terrorism? Would they write such nonsenses if the same were happening at a French border?

🇨🇴 🇻🇪 Colombia advierte sobre el riesgo de colapso de los puentes fronterizos con Venezuela debido al peso colocado para bloquearlos #AFP pic.twitter.com/H0AYUzNk30 — Agence France-Presse (@AFPespanol) March 1, 2019

Seriously, what does AFP know about civil engineering or bridge construction? How do they know the bridge can't handle three or four containers full of sand? Have they done the math? I don't think so. And the Western readers, do they swallow this pathetic and dishonest piece of propaganda? What if there were 20 trucks crossing the bridge carrying 20 containers full of sand, in a Venezuela under a Yankee-Guaido dictatorship, would the same bridge be able to handle it? Probably yes, but not 4 containers, if these 4 containers are there, under Maduro's government, to prevent the occurrence of further crimes against public property.

And why does AFP write about the reaction (blocking the bridge) and not about the Western-sponsored criminal actions that have taken place recently and are so well documented in the Part 4 of this series of articles?

Very simple: because they are wrong; and those who are wrong, usually, they deceive, they love to deceive other. They divert the attention of the public, they distort reality, they lie, they cheat and theymanipulate...

More propaganda. More shameful, vile, unscrupulous propaganda. Propaganda in the form of recycled images from other conflicts and countries, later published as supposed evidence of crimes supposedly committed by the Venezuelan armed forces, the very same kind of shameful manipulation made against Syria during the last 8 years.

This trash-journalism helps to prove 2 points at once: first, Western Media do not feel ashamed to tell flagrant lies; second, if it is necessary to forge evidence against Venezuela in a country where there's hundreds of private anti-government media and where hundreds of Western MSM interfere and attack the local government, one is lead to conclude that they can't find any true evidence of crimes committed by the government forces, that is to say, no evidence the Venezuelan government is oppressing or repressing its people:

Check the rest of the evidence in this article published by Venezuelanalysis:

More propaganda. The next Twitter shows footage of something everyone can easily find in the streets of Lisbon or Jakarta or Bangkok, and the same is true in the USA, all countries that do not suffer embargoes, imagine if they did!

Univision anchor Jorge Ramos and members of his team were detained in Venezuela by socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro during an interview in which Maduro became upset after he was shown video of people picking through trash for food. H/T: @Enrique_Acevedo pic.twitter.com/feKux3FhrD — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 26, 2019

It's much more common to find this level of poverty in capitalist countries or vassal states of capitalist countries than in socialist states, reason why a reasoning mind can easily conclude that the Twitter above is a perfect example of a malicious and misleading Western (dis)information.

With a little bit of honesty, they could and should extreme poverty in the supposedly rich nation known as Canada:

In super wealthy Canada so much misery. Plight of the First Nation people here (native population) is unimaginable, not unlike that of Aborigines in Australia. All covered up. Considering to return and to make a 25 minutes documentary on the topic. pic.twitter.com/Jc83ztpELU — Andre Vltchek (@AndreVltchek) April 4, 2019

Another type of propaganda is to talk about millions of Venezuelans fleeing to Colombia. Nonsense! Just search about real numbers and surprise yourself: you have been feed with a naked lie. The best (worst) Western Lying Media like Reuters can do is to predict chaos and horror in Venezuela: Four million Venezuelans may live in Colombia by 2021: minister. Sure, 4 million, or even more, may leave Venezuela if US rapes and totally destroys Venezuela with total embargo and tomahawks. So what? Just more of the same US terrorism! Nothing else!

Another type of lack of freedom of speech is when one is not be allowed to say that many are fleeing the Yankee drug wars in Colombia and going to Venezuela. Don't CNN or BCC know it? How comes? Haven't they hear about an international organization called the UN? The UN has the figures; Western sheep-like humans only lack the will to know those figures.

The Colombians in Venezuela came as a result of many years of war and repression. Colombia has for many years had a larger number of emigrant nationals and refugees than any other Latin American country. pic.twitter.com/sHaQcvFFUs — tim anderson (@timand2037) February 19, 2019

*

Another kind of bullshit propaganda against Venezuela is to "report" the most absurd nonsenses, without providing any sources, in order to supposedly "protect the sources". But there's so many clear evidence of child soldiers fighting in so many conflicts, in conflicts armed and supported by the West... why do they make up a false example of child soldiers supposedly forced to fight in Venezuela?

An expert on reporting absurd nonsenses about Venezuela or Cuba is the US senator named Marco Rubio, always ready to lie to protect the interests of US Imperialism in general, and the interests of the Miami mafia in particular.

Let's expose the grotesque lies of this liar.

First, Trump doesn't give a shit about Venezuela. What he wants is to steal its oil, gold and diamonds. And, as always, to destroy successful socialism to then say they proved that "socialism always fails". We the West should be tired of this criminal recipe... but, apparently, not yet.

Second, there is no mass emigration from Venezuela to Colombia, and if there were, it would be the fault of the last seven consecutive years of Western economic war against Venezuela. To prove it, we have all the official indicators demonstrating the Bolivarian Venezuela to be an exceptional example of a society able to improve the standard of living for all human beings living inside its borders (read: The Chávez Administration at 10 Years: The Economy and Social Indicators and Venezuela cumple las Metas del Milenio 2010). To prove how guilty is the West of all the economic problems Venezuela is suffering, there's a immense amount of serious investigative work (links to part of it can be found in the article Venezuela for dummies). I would definitely recommend you to also read the book The visible hand of the market - Economic warfare in Venezuela (2012-2016)

Third, Colombia and the US are not "key" countries in the fight against drugs, but rather key countries in its production and proliferation. There's no shortage of evidence about it, but drug trafficking is not the subject of this essay. Venezuela smuggling drugs into the U.S., really? Ok, sure, tell me how, where, when, done by who? evidence, please! Lying is easy. Accusing is easy. And the situation is particularly hilarious when the one accusing Venezuela of smuggling drugs into the US is a member of the Cuban community in Miami and a candidate to rule US, the very same country that profits the most from the heroin produced in Afghanistan and the cocaine produced in Colombia or Peru! What an imbecile this Marco Rubio. And imagine how dumb must a Western sheep-like human be to swallow all these pathetic lies!

Fourth, "our hemisphere"? Really? Look how imperialism comes out of his mouth, so openly, so naturally! And the lobotomized Westerns don't even notice it!

What "our hemisphere"? Your "Imperial USA" have a seat at the UN. Not your "hemisphere".

In that hemisphere there are dozens of countries which, according to the United Nations Charter, are supposed to be independent and sovereign! What a fool this Rubio is!

Oh, really, Maduro is supposedly asking Russia to establish (legal) bases in his country. Sure. So what? Where's the problem? Doesn't my homeland (Portugal) host several Yankee military bases? Doesn't the US have more than 800 of them in 144 countries? Isn't the US building new military bases in Colombia?

Come on, the US has innumerous illegal military bases occupying countries such as Cuba or Syria! But for the Western sheep-like humans, somehow, everything is just fine! Come on, how comes Western human beings fail to detect such obvious incoherencies! Such blatant double standard!

Fifth, Hezbollah in Venezuela is a lie, unless Rubio can prove it's true. Good Luck. But, if it were true, what would be the problem of having Maduro giving "operating space to Hezbollah" (a Lebanese Party with several seats at the Lebanese Parliament)? And what's the problem of having Venezuela hosting troops from its ally Iran? A really dangerous problem would be to have US invading Venezuela and building there illegal colonial-like military bases like the ones they shamelessly built in Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq or Libya. Come on, how can Western sheep-like humans not notice such glaring incoherence?

Last 2 examples of ridiculous Western propaganda about nonexistent "conflicts" at the border mixed with plenty of Western interventionism, and unauthorized use of the Red Cross logo to disguise terrorism and interventionism as "humanitarian aid":



The footage show us the "opposition" vandalizing and burning everything they can find, with unnecessary use of extreme violence, throwing Molotov cocktails, etc. Instead of calling it vandalism and extreme violence, Western Lying Media prefer to lie and call it oppression of peaceful protesters by the evil regime:

When facing so obvious evidence of Western Lying Media lying, I wonder: are Westerners still able to reason? To think logically? Can we still find some reasoning minds in the West? Sure we can, but only a few, a tiny minority. A tiny minority of marginalized voiceless beings, lost in that Orwellian dictatorship of imposed consensuses and of institutionalized truths. No, I'm not talking about North Korea, I am talking about Europe and North America.

The others, the immense majority of westerners, they blindly and submissively swallow the most pathetic and grotesque lies. For instance, some weeks ago RTP, a Portuguese television channel, announced a gross lie affirming (without any proof, since it's a gross lie) that the Venezuelan government "closed several Venezuelan private media". Unbelievable. And what did the Portuguese sheep-like humans do? They baaed and then they said "amen".

If you make part of the first group, if you honor the truth and if your brain is still functioning properly, please read essays like this one: Venezuela in the middle of a media war, a prelude to a plain war?

If you make part of the second group, I believe you are a lost case. But I hope you can prove me wrong. I really do!

*

Freedom of speech, right. Let's talk about freedom of speech.

Where is this Western freedom of expression when the West prevents socialist and pro-Maduro South American countries (Cuba, Bolivia, Nicaragua, etc.) to express themselves in international forums convened by the US and its European and South American vassals? Call it Orwellian consensus, instead!

Where is freedom of expression in the United States, where people go to jail for expressing support for Maduro's government?

Presos en EEUU por denunciar la agresión contra #Venezuela. No hay libertad de expresión en la casa de los "campeones de la democracia".

Vamos a VIRALIZAR para que los dejen en libertad. pic.twitter.com/IKMC2IVqJI — Nuria Paz (@Nuripaz30Paz) February 15, 2019

Where is the freedom of expression in the United States when a Canadian journalist defending the truth about Venezuela is prevented from entering US territory?

Where is this Western freedom of expression when thousands of people and/or organizations supporting Maduro's government are completely censured? Yes, Twitter itself (an US corporation, directly interfering with Venezuela's politics) admitts to have erased accounts of people and/or organizations that, according to the official statement of this corporation (which spies on us and delivers our private data hand in hand to its terrorist government), supposedly “appear to be engaged in a state-backed influence campaign targeting domestic audiences” or were engaged in a “state-backed influence campaign". What does this Orwellian accusations mean?

*

Censorship, right. Let's also talk about censorship.

What do you have to say, dear reader, to the fact that Venezuelan Telesur and Russian RT have been prevented from following the Lima Group's meeting (about intervening and interfering in Venezuela) in Canada? Come on Western "free world", where's your loudly proclaimed "free world"? What have you done with the Munich Declaration of the Duties and Rights of Journalists (1971)? Where's the United Nations Charter and international law you helped writing and creating?

You can't explain it, can you? After all, the censors are those who call themselves "democratic" and "free", and who wrongly accuse the Venezuelan government of "censoring" local media. Whoops, what a mess, right? Read more about this issue here: Russian and alternative media denied access to Venezuela meeting in Canada.

Seriously, look how the Government of Canada responded to Venezuelan Telesur's request:

Then let the West tell us myths and tales about censorship in Venezuela, when the West censors a Venezuelan state media and prevents it from following and reporting a meeting where Western states and their South American client states were going to discuss their plan to force a coup d'état in the very same Venezuela!

Canadian government is to hold meeting on how to support opponents of Venezuela's government, yet denies Venezuela news reporters access to report it.

How can any of this conceivably be justified? https://t.co/GyIHhnRg3x — Tim Hayward (@Tim_Hayward_) February 3, 2019

And Western sheep-like humans swallow this? Really? Wow, you Western sheep-like humans, you swallow all these contradictions without noticing anything wrong? Really? Don't you notice here a fundamental contradiction? A grotesque lack of logic and lack of seriousness? Don't you see how unscrupulous are the Western Lying Media? Come on...

I insist, where is Western freedom of expression when the West censors a Cuban newspaper's article about Venezuela that was shared on Facebook?

Where is the freedom of expression when you censor numerous YouTube videos and Facebook publications and Tweets that do not fit in with the lying Western rhetoric and that provide plenty of evidence of Western terrorism in Syria, Libya, Venezuela and throughout the whole world?

Check these articles of mine and see how much content has been deleted read: censored) by YouTube (Google), Facebook and Twitter (3 U.S. corporations):

Here are two screenshots of articles of mine, to prove what I just said:

And here are four articles I've written about the unstoppable censorship on Facebook:

And here is one more evidence that Facebook went mad, grossly censoring everything and everyone who dares to resist, including my Facebook page for this website Nomadic Thoughts. In January, this page of mine, with more than 5500 followers, suddenly, without any notification, was deleted by Facebook. If you don't believe me, please click here.

Just days ago, Twitter deleted the account of a Venezuelan that I used to follow. See what a Twitter account looks like after Twitter's decision to censor it.

Do you want to see more alternative media being censored by Western freedom of speech? See how Guaidó and his fellow coup plotters call for the censorship of alternative Venezuelan media like Venezuelanalysis:

You can read the full document here:

Poor coup plotters, they go wild when confronted with facts and arguments! Our Portuguese grandparents, who taught us that "those who are right, shall not fear anything" were far wiser than the overwhelming majority of modern-day Portuguese sheep-like humans.

In a true democracy, even if you lie, you shouldn't be censored. The US loves to brag about its First Amendment, about "freedom of expression" and other "freedoms". So why don't they stand up for the very same principles in Venezuela? And why does the US support this Guaidó that calls for the censorship of those who disagree with him and of those who endlessly expose the crimes of the terrorist "opposition" of which Guaidó himself is a member?

This crazy traitor named Guaidó really reasons as a true dictator. Did you read it? Guaidó demands the media to call him "president", while Maduro must be mentioned as the "self-proclaimed President" of Venezuela! What a f**k?

And Western sheep-like humans swallow it? Oh, man, amazing, sheep are just so full of shit in those "peaceful" European pastures!

*

Twitter/Facebook's Western bullshit "freedom of speech" implemented through the elimination of accounts owned by Venezuelans and foreigners supporting Venezuela? Really? Come on dear westerners, in democracy, can we have or not different opinions?

In real democracies like Russia or Venezuela yes, people are allowed to have different opinions. But, apparently, in Europe and in the US, people are no longer allowed to express their different opinions. In the West, only official absolute truths are allowed; only Orwellian consensuses are allowed. White is black, ignorance is strength and, very well trained citizens, when listening anti-Venezuela or anti-Syria propaganda, they obediently answer with a cute "baa"!

Yes, Orwellian absolute truths. Yes, dystopian consensus. Because everything else is censored, blocked and erased so that the Western sheep neither sees nor knows anything. Then please tell me stories about North Korea, while I fall asleep. European and Yankees are so mentally tortured, with this powerful and effective Orwellian imposition of consensuses, that they end up believing North Koreans are the brainwashed ones and not themselves!

And by the way, the consensual idea westerners have about "North Korea being a land of brainwashed Koreans victims of government-imposed consensuses" is a perfect example of the many Orwellian consensuses reigning in the West, don't you think? Western North-Korean-like consensus as we can't not even find in North Korea, hehe! How ironic, don't you think?

Westerners believe everybody think the same in North Korea and submissively swallow everything the North Korean "regime" imposes... well, if that's true, we could arrange a perfect marriage between Westerners and North Koreans!

And by the way, between Europeans and Thais! Yes, I'm 100% sure about it! The Thai regime imposes or tries to impose absurd consensuses over every single aspect of life in Thailand!

*

Speaking of Thailand, where I live at the moment, do you want me to tell you a sad joke about freedom of speech?

Some weeks ago I met a Polish couple (yes, from Poland, that 51st U.S. state called Poland) complaining that her daughter could not receive the last edition of The Economist (give me a second, I'm going to vomit, I will be right back) here in Thailand, due to its "sensitive content", according to the non-elected authorities that have been governing Thailand for the last 5 years.

Because they were Polish, coming from that country of anti-socialist and anti-communist fundamentalism, of rising fascism, of unfounded Russophobia and of dumb fans of US/EU/NATO imperial terrorism, I couldn't let it pass. I immediately framed them with their own Western incoherencies.

I asked them, convincingly: "So, explain me this: in Venezuela, a gangster named Guaidó, supported by the US, who was not even a presidential candidate, proclaimed himself the "President of Venezuela"; then he dares walking on the streets of Venezuela without fearing being arrested; he dares to give interviews to hundreds of journalists working for Venezuelan anti-government private media that were supposed to be censored by Maduro's "oppressive regime"; and the West calls all this "dictatorship", "regime", "oppression", "lack of freedom" of expression?"

I continued: "On the other hand, in this 'democratic' regime of unelected Thai rulers, where we can find plenty of military bases controlled by their US masters, a dysfunctional and dystopian nation constantly romanticized in the West as the "Land of Smile", here, in this so called "paradise", your daughter cannot receive the last edition of a North American propaganda tool named The Economist?"

And finally, I said: "If what you told me is true, and I believe it is, can you please explain me why the Western MSM constantly mention nonexistent 'censorship in Venezuela', while they never mention the obvious censorship that truly takes place, everyday, in Thailand?"

Seriously, I'm not joking. The Polish guy, after he and his wife had insisted with a long and awkward silence, he looked at the fruit basket on the table and literally said: "Let's change the subject, let's talk about mangoes". No joking. He really said so! This real life anecdote perfectly illustrates what I dare to call Western sheep-like humans, Western jellyfish-like humans or Western zombies! Yes, I know what I have been writing in this series sound extremely rude, but it is not my intention to be or sound rude. I'm just pragmatically describing the Western reality as I perceive it. Mea culpa!

Finally, and because we were talking about that fundamentalist propaganda tool that goes by the name of The Economist, and talking about Venezuela, look what has been happening with The Economist's Twitter account:

TO BE CONTINUED

(read the other parts here)

Luís Garcia, Kota Kinabalu, Borneu, Malaysia