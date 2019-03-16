VENEZUELA: Westerners have lost the ability to reason! (PART 4), by Luís Garcia

Lies and deception at the border

As if this Machiavellian recipe to commit crimes in total impunity hadn't been used and reused over and over again, and while the victim are always the ones being blamed for the inflicted crimes (Daraa, Syria, 2011; Kiev, Ukraine, 2014 etc.), the US decides to use in Venezuela the very same recipe of:

Committing crimes against a weaker state, which, precisely because it is weak and threatened with military invasion by the US, would never commit the crimes they are accused of (it would be suicidal);

Ordering the Western Lying Media to manipulate footage and, while showing true images, to completely reverse the narrative (Western Lying Media also do it voluntarily);

Hope that the local forces, in the exercise of their duty to contain the imposed violence, will be forced to injure or kill someone, so that the US can obtain the “humanitarian reason” to intervene.

If they can't obtain that “humanitarian reason” to intervene (that is, if local forces do not respond physically to prevent the destruction of public property or even the deaths of police officers, as happened in the Ukraine in 2014), US, Israeli or local snipers will probably receive orders to kill dozens of people (Venezuela 2002, Syria 2011, Ukraine 2014, etc.)

On the subject of the deaths in Venezuela caused by CIA-sponsored sniper attacks in 2002, read the book Abril Golpe Adentro (in Spanish) and watch the documentary Ponte Llaguno - As chaves de um massacre (in Spanish).

The amazing thing is that, no matter how many times the US repeat this barbaric and criminal recipe, the Western sheep-like humans swallow it without thinking, without questioning, without asking if it makes sense, without asking if there is factual evidences of what BBC and CNN say! No, the Western sheep-like humans say "baa" and they move on, absolutely sure that Chávez, Yanukovych or Assad ordered the killing of peaceful civilians!

And the Western sheep-like humans do not notice that, as in Benghazi (Libya) or Daraa (Syria) or recently in Nicaragua, it is the "peaceful protests" - criminals paid by the Yankee interference, that provoke the armed conflicts:

Masked men with guns, shooting in the streets of San Antonio de Táchira, at the border of #Venezuela and #Colombia . Most likely provocateurs, reminiscent of the snipers in Benghazi (Libya), Daraa (Syria) in 2011 and Nicaragua in 2018. #ColorRevolution once again. pic.twitter.com/s7hj6uSK7t — tim anderson (@timand2037) February 23, 2019

Look at them the Western sheep-like humans, insisting on saying "baa". Look at them, closing their eyes for real crimes and real suffering. Western sheep-like humans are so away from reality and are so sure CNN, BBC or DW tells them the Truth that, while gullibly swallowing anti-Venezuela propaganda, they have no f*****g idea of the manslaughter US and its allies are committing right now in Yemen!

More footage here, here, here, here and here.

And they have no idea about the massacres taking place right now in West Papua (Indonesia).

Look at Yustinus Murib, a Papuasian leader who fought for the freedom of his people, killed and displayed as a hunting trophy by the genocidal and barbaric Indonesian Armed Forces:

Westerners know nothing about the systematic massacre of human beings in Papua because they don't want to know nothing and because they lost the ability to reason. These supposed "humanitarian champions" prefer to support nonexistent causes and to close their eyes and brains to all the crimes against humanity perpetrated by their own countries (Western interventions in Libya, Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Honduras, Venezuela, etc.).

But, in truth, no, they are not humanists, and they have absolutely no empathy for human beings being tortured, beaten, raped, enslaved, slaughtered, almost trampled as ants, from Congo to Papua, from Yemen to Libya, from Bahrain to Nigeria.

Westerners are not humanists and, apparently, they don't know what "empathy" is, given the fact that, when some stubborn mother*****r like me mentions true genocides happening somewhere, this mother*****r hears them saying "I don't have time for this" or "that's not my problem", or "we can do nothing", or "it is too far away from here", or "they are black" or "Asians, how cares". Basically, what most Westerners really mean, when they pronounce this kind of nonsenses is: Let them all die, I don't give a shit about non-westerners or non-Caucasians suffering and dying!

Wrongly and foolishly, westerners only feel "sad" for what their beloved Big Brother orders them to "feel". And, poor them, they are so gullible, so spongy for emotional quibbling, so receptive for the simplest and dumbest propaganda!

Westerners know nothing about true massacres and true crimes against humanity because they refuse to search, to investigate and to read/see/hear the tons of data available about all those crimes and massacres! Westerners refuse independent journalism produced by honest and committed people (such as John Pilger or André Vltchek) who risk their own lives to inform us about real human suffering systematically censored or omitted by Western Lying Media.

That's why most westerners never read and will never read essays like Southeast Asia Terribly Damaged but Lauded by the West, in which André Vltchek informs us that:

In West Papua – hundreds of thousands of people have already died, also under the Indonesian genocidal occupation, which is fully supported by the West, because Papua, like Borneo (which is known in Indonesia as Kalimantan) is getting thoroughly plundered by multi-national companies, of course under the careful supervision of Indonesian military forces. Horrors like the state-sponsored ‘trans-migration’ policy, designed to make people of Papua a minority on their own island, are ongoing and relentless. The people, who have lost everything under the occupation, are forced to convert to Islam, and they are also forced to abandon their way of life and their land. What Indonesia does in West Papua is nothing less than genocide. It is not only the killing and rape, of which its military could be accused of. The plunder of Papuan resources is as deadly for many other reasons, it is like if the force would be used to ‘open up’ vast parts of the Amazonia or Orinoco basins in South America – areas inhabited by indigenous tribes that have never come in contact with the outside world. Even the most insane right-wing presidents of Brazil or Venezuela (of the past), would never dream about such brutal genocidal undertakings (although this may change under the fascist presidency of Bolsonaro in Brazil). In West Papua, dozens of fragile cultures are disappearing. People who have never come into contact with the ‘outside world’ are being forced out of their rainforest, as trees are cut down and mining companies, backed by the Indonesian armed forces, ransack the land. Defenseless tribal people are dying from diseases and hunger, at the same time as corrupt Indonesian officials and businessmen are burning money in Jakarta’s overprized malls, as well as in Singapore, Macau and Hong Kong. And now, thousands of Western tourists fly into West Papua, to Raja Ampat, which is becoming an ‘in place’ for diving!"

Let's go back to recipe. If westerners had read the book I mentioned above, and if they had watched the documentaries I suggested in this series of articles, and had applied logical reasoning to their researching, I wouldn't need to add anything else.

Since 2013 (the beginning of the full-scale economic war on Venezuela), many researchers and alternative journalists have been publishing articles and essays with plenty of evidences, documents and arguments than can easily debunk and totally destroy, once and for all, the monstrous propaganda campaign waged against Venezuela, the horrific terrorist attacks again Venezuelans and the very economic war on Venezuela.

But no, just like in Ukraine 2014 coup, the westerners are willing to be deceived and are anti-humanitarianly ready to support terrorists and accuse their victims of being "terrorists":

Policemen attacked and burned with flammable military substances which flames can't be extinguished, while the aggressors were "protesting peacefully" against the democratically elected "dictator" already at the end of his term.

Beating, gazing, kicking and punching policemen that were trying to protect public property in a passive manner... and the Western sheep-like humans saw a regime oppressing peaceful protesters? Yes, Western sheep-like humans swallowed this shitty manipulation. Yes, they did!

Do you want to see more? Here's more:

More here and here. What is not lacking is evidences of "peaceful protesters” (supported by Obama's terrorist regime, as John McCain and Victoria Nuland proved and admited) injuring and killing "opressive" Ukrainian policemen.

And now compare it with what just happened at the border between Colombia and Venezuela:

Here the right-wing opponents trying to burn the police who protect the Venezuelan border.



Just imagine if someone does this on the US border, everyone would have already shot dead, but Maduro is the "bloodthirsty dictator" 🙃#VenezuelaCoup #Venezuelapic.twitter.com/rnmVhKWEqv — Enrique⏳🇨🇱 (@garoukike) February 23, 2019

Yes, always the same. French policemen torturing and injuring peaceful protesters, and shooting "rubber bullets" at point-blank range to kill, and attacking unarmed civilians with grenades... all of this is reported as French uncivilized hooligans misbehaving and burning stuff, even when the images show the precise opposite. No matter what is going on in France, the Western Lying Media will tell the opposite and the Western sheep-like humans will swallow it.

Shameless French Terror State.

I challenge silly Westerners to show me a SINGLE example of this in VENEZUELA. You will not. You will find Venezuelan Police being bombed and beaten up, not the opposite.

But Western zombies are to robotized to see it!

🤖🤢😴https://t.co/9J1IZPOKrA — Luís Garcia 🇸🇾 🇰🇵 🇻🇪 🇨🇺 (@lgnomada) January 13, 2019

In Venezuela, pro-coup thugs spreading gasoline over the trucks of supposed humanitarian aid, buildings and bridges, and attacking and injuring the police forces with Molotov cocktails, grenades and fire... and the pathetic Western Lying Media call it "confrontations" and "incidents"!

No, really, just look at what has been happening at the border with Colombia:

The US and Colombia failed to deliver any USAID goods to Venezuela today.



However, staged operations were pulled off in an effort to blame Venezuela's government. pic.twitter.com/7pvR0EjtqQ — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) February 24, 2019

This video from today shows the guarimberos making Molotov cocktails. Did they use them to set the aid truck on fire? pic.twitter.com/aNFqGVQ0uA — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) February 24, 2019

And now what, dear Western sheep-like humans, who was confronting who? The footage clearly show that the police acted in a passive manner and did not confront anybody, only tried to protect public property. The footage clearly show that some Venezuelan thugs were the only ones attacking and destroying!

Where's that damn "confrontation"? I can't find it. Western Lying Media reported some 300 injured and 4 dead. Sure, but whose fault?

If it were the police's fault, and if the Western media could prove it, Western Media would surely spend the next few months showing the alleged evidences. If they don't show, it's because they don't have anything to show. In fact, they don't even accuse the police directly (Because they know that the police is innocent, right?)! No, they only imply lies (police fault) and omit real facts (opposition’s fault).

As always, if the Western Media don't talk about the responsible for the deaths and injuries, it is because they know the injuries and deaths were originated by the savage acts of the terrorist "opposition", to who they provide full anti-journalistic support, just as happened during the 2013-14 terrorist "protests" in Venezuela (confirm here and here that almost all the victims were pro-Maduro civilians and policemen)!

Amazing how Western Lying Media can call these deaths a result of the “oppression" inflicted by the “regime" upon its people! And even more amazing is that human beings, alive and breathing normally, believe such pathetic propaganda.

And if they show a "martyr" of the regime, burnt-out, poor him, they deliberately "forget" to inform you that the poor guy burned himself while spreading gasoline over trucks (of supposed humanitarian aid) set on fire by the same "martyr" and is fellow terrorists.

Western Lying Media also forgot to conclude that, if there is tons of images of "peaceful" protesters throwing Molotov cocktails, grenades and rockets against the police and setting trucks on fire with gasoline, the "regime" can never be blame for what happened and, in this case, the "martyr" is not a martyr but a terrorist!

And they forget to apologize to the Venezuelan government for slandering it so shamelessly. And to apologize to the public for lying to them so shamelessly when they accused the "regime" of having produced a "martyr".

And they forget to apologize and admit that there are no images of police attacking anyone with fire, but being attacked with fire, so that, to speak of a "martyr of the regime all burnt", is like talking about Vanuatu winning the World Cup while not mentioning the 5 Brazilian titles in the same competition!

The Western sheep-like humans do not draw their own conclusions based on what their eyes witness because, inside their brains, no logical data processing occurs. Otherwise, they would realize that there are no confrontations in Venezuela. And if there are injured people, it is because the "opposition" uses hazardous materials to "peacefully protest", materials such as grenades and rockets, and they set trucks on fire with gasoline, and they might use military chemicals that, when set on fire, the fire produced can't be extinguished, as we witnessed during the EuroMaidan (And I wonder where do they get military chemicals from? From China? From Russia? Or rather from NATO members, the ones now threatening to invade Venezuela?

But well, for the Western media, it's all confrontation and oppression; vague "violence" and vague "incidents", without ever pointing fingers to the real criminals (the "opposition"). By default, the Western Lying Media concluded that were the Venezuelan authorities that set fire to the trucks of "humanitarian aid".

Not a single word about what usually comes inside the trucks with "humanitarian aid" provided by the same country openly supporting the criminal Venezuelan “position". The same US that usually brings weapons and ammunitions inside their trucks of "humanitarian aid”, as we witnessed in 2016 in Aleppo.

No, no explanations, no historical comparisons. Only close-ups of burning trucks, to avoid showing the true responsible and to prevent the Western sheep from noticing that the trucks were burning on the Colombian side of the border!

And no mention of the fact that Venezuelan policemen were seriously attacked by thugs on the Colombian side, being Colombia a US client state where the US has several military bases and is building several more.

Western media omitted many important facts. Yet, there was no shortage of Western journalists on the Colombian side of the border. For sure they know who set the trucks on fire. For sure they witnessed the Venezuelan police forces forming passive human shields to protect public property and the national territory, while being attacked with fire coming from the Colombian side!

How come westerners don't see what the footage show?

No, seriously, go to London or Washington and attack the police forces with Molotov cocktails, grenades and rockets. Attack the House of Lords or the White House with all that and kill some British or American policemen. Then let me know how it ended up! And do not forget to order Western media to call you "a peaceful protester", to define your terrorist attacks as "protests", to call "oppressors working for the regime" to the police officers you wounded or killed and, finally, to conclude that what happened there were mere "incidents" and clashes".

Seriously, if you truly swallow the journalistic trash the Western Lying Media have been feeding you with... go on, do it yourself in your own country. Copy-paste what has been done by "peaceful protesters" at the border between Colombia and Venezuela. Good luck with that!

Back to the Western journalists, please show me a single image of the Venezuelan police forces mistreating peaceful protesters or please shut up, you damn terror apologists! Look at what is happening in France, and then show me something of the kind, if you can, that occurred in Venezuela during Maduro or Chávez! Good luck!

Go ahead, try to find a video or photo of Venezuelan policemen savagely beating defenseless civilians as we see every day in the "democratic" terrorist state known as France:

Sur ces images filmées samedi 1er décembre, on assiste à une intervention très violente des forces de l'ordre contre des gilets jaunes dans un fast-food parisien. pic.twitter.com/lfjNlnwwKy — Loopsider (@Loopsidernews) December 5, 2018

In the meantime, I'll show you how the American police forces treat civilians in their country:

More here, here and here, and a playlist here, in case you are not yet convinced!

If the Western sheep-like humans were not brainless puppets, they could use something they use every day (YouTube) and find that there are thousands of videos available showing the Orwellian oppressive forces of the Yankee regime beating and sometimes even killing unarmed civilians, peaceful protesters, etc.

And barbaric "Syrian" jihadists financed by Western tax-payers to torture Syrian civilians or to massacre hundreds of Syrian soldiers at once.

And Yemeni schools bombed by Saudi Arabia with the help of the United Kingdom and the same USA that "wants" to deliver “humanitarian aid” to embargoed and attacked Venezuela (that, by the way, already received 933 tons of true humanitarian aid, with no preconditions, from China, Russia, Cuba and other countries).

Yes, Western sheep-like humans are retarded brainless puppets! Damn it!

Poor Western puppets who swallow the shittest calls for barbarism! They have lost their ability to reason! In the 21st century of fiber-optic, internet and smartphones, somehow, they can't see the blatant barbarism that takes place in the USA, Indonesia or Saudi Arabia. They don't see it because they were not told to see it, dumb hopeless jellyfish-like humans!

Westerners, if they had a minimum of decency, common sense and humanism, they would read John Pilger's articles like this one:

But westerners don't have anything like it anymore... The topic of the day, for a Western sheep-like human, is what the MSM daily impose, using hyper-sensationalist and figurative hammers to figuratively smash their empty real heads.

Western sheep-like humans don't analyze or discern anything. All they understand is "baa", all they do is pull down their pants, and all they say is "amen!"

While waiting for the next parts, I invite all readers (especially the most skeptical) to watch this set of documentaries and television programs (produced during the last few weeks) about the Machiavellian (though tired old-fashioned) Yankee recipe of "regime change" that is being criminally implemented in Venezuela:

An Ocean of Lies on Venezuela: Abby Martin & UN Rapporteur Expose Coup

230 - Venezuela Fake Coup, Truth About Kamala Harris, & Yellow Vests

231- Trump Admin. Admits They Want Venezuela’s Oil, Plus Troops In Iraq

[142] Juan Guaidó: Made In America

I have seen Venezuela - Caleb Maupin

Venezuela: Les 5 gros mensonges de Macron, médias et Cie (in French)

