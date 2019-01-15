Saltar para: Post [1], Pesquisa e Arquivos [2]

Nomadic Thoughts

ความคิดพเนจร - Кочевые Мысли - الأفكار البدوية - Pensées Nomades - 游牧理念 - Pensamentos Nómadas

Nomadic Thoughts

ความคิดพเนจร - Кочевые Мысли - الأفكار البدوية - Pensées Nomades - 游牧理念 - Pensamentos Nómadas

Overthrow the oppressive French regime! (PART 2), by Luís Garcia

Abaixo o regime opressor francês! - english copy.

 

As I promised, here is the second part of the article showing evidences of Western falsehood about oppressive regimes. The first part can be read here.

 

I said it before and I repeat: up to today, I have not seen a single footage showing Venezuelan policemen oppressing its people (only the opposite, Venezuelan policemen being beaten, attacked and even murdered by terrorists "protesters" paid and armed by North American organizations to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries) since the beginning (2013-2019) of the supposed "oppression" and the criminal US/EU economic aggression on Venezuela, which is called an "economic crisis" by our prostituted media. 

 

What there is not in Venezuela, there is in excess in France. But, while the West and their vassal states (like Bolsonaro's Brazil or Macri's Argentine) are wrongly slandering and attacking Venezuela, and accusing the great Venezuelan democracy of being a "dictatorship" were "oppression" reigns, on the other hand, no one in the West dare to criticize the criminal French Regime that has been openly and ostensibly oppressing and abusing its people for more than 2 months.

 

If you don't see it, it's because you just don't want to see it. And, precisely, most of the people in the West and in its vassal states, do not see it... because they do not want to see it!

 

Personally, I don't support Yellow Vests. There's all kind of politics opinions among them and, in general, they only care about their personal rights as French citizens; not about the personal rights of Africans militarily occupied by France, or about the Syrians massacred by the French Terrorist Air Force, or about the genocidal French companies plundering and privatizing everything everywhere, including water resources, condemning millions of human beings to misery and death all over the planet.

 

I only support the social rights that some are claiming (if they demand the same for the poor citizens of the Western vassal states), as well as the right of the French people to express themselves freely, regardless of their political views (non-partisan drive me crazy, seriously, they are like jellyfish randomly carried away by the waves).

 

If you want more reasons why many others and I do not necessarily support the Yellow Vests, please read this article by André Vltchek: What Happens If the French Yellow Vests Win?.

*

Now, let's check some more evidences of illegal and criminal police repression committed by the undemocratic and terrorist French State:

1st

 

2nd

 

3rd

 

4th

 

5th

 

6th

 

7th

 

8th

 

9th

 

10th

 

11th

 

12th

 

13th

 

14th

 

15th

 

16th

 

17th

 

18th

 

19th

 

20th

BARBARISMO FRANCÊS

 

And some extra facts.

EU armored vehicles patrolling the streets of France:


Poetic and symbolic peaceful protests:

1st

 

2nd

 

Police in Spain preventing football fans from entering a football stadium with yellow objects:

 

Fascist Dutch police stealing a Dutch flag from a Dutchman wearing a yellow vest:

 

Luís Garcia, Rayong, Thailand

 

 

 