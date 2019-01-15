Overthrow the oppressive French regime! (PART 2), by Luís Garcia

As I promised, here is the second part of the article showing evidences of Western falsehood about oppressive regimes. The first part can be read here.

I said it before and I repeat: up to today, I have not seen a single footage showing Venezuelan policemen oppressing its people (only the opposite, Venezuelan policemen being beaten, attacked and even murdered by terrorists "protesters" paid and armed by North American organizations to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries) since the beginning (2013-2019) of the supposed "oppression" and the criminal US/EU economic aggression on Venezuela, which is called an "economic crisis" by our prostituted media.

What there is not in Venezuela, there is in excess in France. But, while the West and their vassal states (like Bolsonaro's Brazil or Macri's Argentine) are wrongly slandering and attacking Venezuela, and accusing the great Venezuelan democracy of being a "dictatorship" were "oppression" reigns, on the other hand, no one in the West dare to criticize the criminal French Regime that has been openly and ostensibly oppressing and abusing its people for more than 2 months.

If you don't see it, it's because you just don't want to see it. And, precisely, most of the people in the West and in its vassal states, do not see it... because they do not want to see it!

Personally, I don't support Yellow Vests. There's all kind of politics opinions among them and, in general, they only care about their personal rights as French citizens; not about the personal rights of Africans militarily occupied by France, or about the Syrians massacred by the French Terrorist Air Force, or about the genocidal French companies plundering and privatizing everything everywhere, including water resources, condemning millions of human beings to misery and death all over the planet.

I only support the social rights that some are claiming (if they demand the same for the poor citizens of the Western vassal states), as well as the right of the French people to express themselves freely, regardless of their political views (non-partisan drive me crazy, seriously, they are like jellyfish randomly carried away by the waves).

If you want more reasons why many others and I do not necessarily support the Yellow Vests, please read this article by André Vltchek: What Happens If the French Yellow Vests Win?.

Now, let's check some more evidences of illegal and criminal police repression committed by the undemocratic and terrorist French State:

France - Notice something in this video! Macron regime security forces always aim for the head, and the eyes specifically. #YellowVests #Giletsjaunes pic.twitter.com/wMPa6QdDHW — The'Nimr'Tiger (@Souria4Syrians) December 9, 2018

Check the French amphibian regime species making gentle sex with arab women on the streets#Macron's fascist regime forces are disgusting - #Regime #France #MacronMustGo pic.twitter.com/cmRNl5rIso — Partisan FB🏴 (@PartisanDE) December 9, 2018

🇫🇷 [FLASH] - Un policier a dégonflé les pneus d'un fauteuil roulant, car son propriétaire était bien trop agité selon eux.

La scène s'est déroulée cette après midi à #Bailleul (59).#GiletsJaunes #15decembre #ActeV pic.twitter.com/7r3F3EVAQ2 — La Plume Libre (@LPLdirect) December 15, 2018

#GilletsJaunes Paris



Macron's army seen with hammer in hand... pic.twitter.com/rHUikhBDJn — Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) December 15, 2018

The creepy #EU is even taking down the elderly.



The Pensioners are also protesting the corrupt government and high cost of living. Is this older man really an extremist, someone who is dangerous?... to justify him being to the ground? #YellowVests... pic.twitter.com/PNek74FZdr — Kurt von Schleicher❌🇺🇸 (@kurtwvs) December 9, 2018

No, not DAMASCUS.

it happened in PARIS, capital of France Terror State. https://t.co/oeMeOMjT58 — Luís Garcia 🇸🇾 🇰🇵 🇻🇪 🇨🇺 (@lgnomada) December 23, 2018

Totalitarian French regime attacking TOURISTS and people WEARING YELLOW!

Bravo, French Police, bravo, keep raping the "democracy" you believe you have! https://t.co/1xBURKk74T — Luís Garcia 🇸🇾 🇰🇵 🇻🇪 🇨🇺 (@lgnomada) December 30, 2018

The #FrenchRegime is definitely on the brink of collapse:



Macron's riot cops crushes the head of a #GiletJaune immobilized on the ground and wounded. This type of behavior is that of fascists in a dictatorship! #France #Acte7#MacronDemission #Resistancepic.twitter.com/uELtmx1cib — Partisan FB🏴 (@PartisanDE) December 30, 2018

Criminal repression by the Fascist French Regime: https://t.co/2DuXmupgl4 — Luís Garcia 🇸🇾 🇰🇵 🇻🇪 🇨🇺 (@lgnomada) January 2, 2019

Un journaliste s’est prit un tir de flashball provenant de la police du régime en plein visage. Et ce n’est pas le seul, je mettrais des vidéos ce soir. Ça s’est passé à Paris devant le musée d’Orsay. Que fait l’ONU ?! #GiletsJaunes #Acte8 pic.twitter.com/lXaMLNXxt1 — Soldat Perse 🇮🇷 کیانوش (@SoldatPerse) January 5, 2019

Shameless French Terror State.

I challenge silly Westerners to show me a SINGLE example of this in VENEZUELA. You will not. You will find Venezuelan Police being bombed and beaten up, not the opposite.

But Western zombies are to robotized to see it!

🤖🤢😴https://t.co/9J1IZPOKrA — Luís Garcia 🇸🇾 🇰🇵 🇻🇪 🇨🇺 (@lgnomada) January 13, 2019

#France: Victim of a flashball shot in the head, Olivier is currently in a coma 😱



ℹ During #ActeIX, this image was published by @RevPermanente of a #GiletsJaunes wounded in the head after a shot from a #flashball in the back in #Bordeaux #PoliceBrutality #GJ #MacronDemission pic.twitter.com/Dj6dOKaPAI — Partisan FB🏴 (@PartisanDE) January 14, 2019

⚡️STRASBOURG - CHOC 💥 / Une autre vidéo de l’#ado de 15 ans victime d’un tir de #FlashBall dans la mâchoire lors de l’#ActeIX des #GiletsJaunes, il est resté 6h au bloc opératoire 🏥 pic.twitter.com/LvTUwGjhJ0 — Pure. (@PureTele) January 13, 2019

🇫🇷🎬[TÉMOIN] :

Un journaliste reporter de @sudouest, Xavier Leoty a été touché par un tir de flash-ball hier en couvrant l'#ActeIX des #giletsjaunes à #LaRochelle. Fracture de la rotule, 45 jours d'immobilisation. pic.twitter.com/Y7XgCedZKc — La Plume Libre (@LPLdirect) January 13, 2019

And some extra facts.

EU armored vehicles patrolling the streets of France:

So now we have combat ready armored vehicles with the EU flag which are being used against unarmed European protesters who are demonstrating against a pro EU authoritarian regime.



Still think the #EU is a “project for peace”?#Mscron #GiletsJaunes #YellowVests #Paris #France pic.twitter.com/eCxpCDVPz4 — Dispropaganda (@Dispropoganda) December 8, 2018



Poetic and symbolic peaceful protests:

Un nouveau concert en direct de l' A9 pic.twitter.com/RE7POyrIsH — PILORE (@Pilorelola) December 8, 2018

Huit cercueils se dirigent vers la mairie de #Marseille où le conseil municipal a été annulé par ⁦@jcgaudin⁩ pic.twitter.com/BWzpdvKTKX — Gilles Rof (@gillesrof) December 10, 2018

Police in Spain preventing football fans from entering a football stadium with yellow objects:

Spanish authorities refused Boca Juniors & River Plate (Argentinian Teams) supporters entry to the Bernabeu Stadium, home of Real Madrid, unless they gave up all of their yellow scarves, t-shirts, etc. Spain is NOT a democracy. This is Europe in 2018. 🎗pic.twitter.com/MnleXcbDmX — Jordan.🌹 (@Jordan_SP1) December 9, 2018

Fascist Dutch police stealing a Dutch flag from a Dutchman wearing a yellow vest:

